0 Innocent man caught in crossfire dies after gas station shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police arrested 19-year-old De’Arius Woods following a deadly shooting on Wednesday just after 1:15 p.m. outside the Quick Stop Food Mart on North Hairston Road and Central Drive in Stone Mountain in which an innocent bystander was killed.

Woods is charged with involuntary manslaughter and is being held without bond for the shooting death of Anthony Cooley, 43, of Stone Mountain.

DeKalb County Police Department said someone fired a shot at Woods from another gas station across the street and Woods returned fire. Cooley, police said, was gunned down.

DeKalb County Police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that Woods is being held in connection with Cooley’s murder. A second man, who police have yet to identify, was also injured, but police have not released any information about his potential involvement.

Cooley’s family is devastated. His mother Margie Thornton said, “I can’t sleep at night just thinking about him. I’m so used to him being around me."

His sister Shantee Cooley said her brother was loved and loved by everybody. He was affectionately called “Cooley.” She said he used to love to tell people what was going on in the world and around his community.

“My brother was the news. He’d come and tell everybody the news, joke around,” Shantee said. “I never thought my brother would make the news.”

His youngest sister Elsie set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses. She said they are not only having a hard time coping, they want to be able to provide him with a proper burial. They are holding a vigil Saturday outside their home to honor his memory.

Despite the tragedy, the Cooley family said they’re a Christian family and forgiveness is key.

“I truly forgive the young man that did that,” Thornton said.

But the entire family wants the bloodshed to stop.

“We don’t have to go to war. We are already in it. We’re killing each other. We have to stop the violence. We have to stop people. It’s time to stop,” Shantee Cooley said.

