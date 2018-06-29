Inmate on the run after escaping; Residents urged to lock their doors

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Lumpkin County are urging the public to lock their homes and vehicles as they search for an escaped inmate.
Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrad said an inmate escaped from the Lumpkin County Detention Center on Friday.
The inmate was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs.
“We are asking that you secure your homes and vehicles while we search for this inmate,” Jarrad said on Facebook. “If you see any suspicious activity, please call 911.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}