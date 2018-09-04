Inmate now in vegetative state after being told she was 'faking illness'

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A north Georgia inmate who was told she was faking an illness is now in a vegetative state and the State of Georgia is paying up.
Despite vomiting and dizziness complaints, Mollieann Fischer, a woman charged with a probation violation for writing bad checks, was told she was not really sick. State prison guards announced Fischer's vital and mental health evaluations were clear.
Fischer was denied medical care in two state prisons, but the proper diagnosis would have revealed pneumonia, pancreatitis and renal failure, among other issues.
The woman's parents have now secured a $1.5 million settlement in the neglect case, the largest prison settlement the state has paid in the last decade.
"Even the basic level of care, this could have been avoided," family attorney Michael Perez said.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr uncovers disturbing video from 2014 exposing the woman who is limp and helpless as prison staff yell for her to sit up, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
