Inmate dead after tasered and pepper sprayed at Fulton County Jail, sources say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has confirmed the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an inmate death at the Fulton County Jail.
The Sheriff's Department told Channel 2's Mark Winne the inmate was Tasered and pepper sprayed before their death.
The Medical Examiner is also investigating.
Sources told Winne the inmate had been combative and was sent to Grady Hospital earlier in the day and tested positive for drugs.
