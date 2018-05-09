  • APS school bus involved in serious accident

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A crash involving a school bus left several children with minor injuries Wednesday afternoon.

    Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that the accident happened in the area of Campbellton Road and Childress Drive in South Fulton County.

    An official with Atlanta Public Schools told Channel 2 Action News that bus No. 711 from Therrell High School was involved in the crash.

    APS officials say none of the students were seriously injured. Police told us several had minor injuries.

    Students were taken home on another bus or picked up by parents.

    "The safety and security of students and staff is a top priority for Atlanta Public Schools, and we are grateful that all students and staff involved in the accident are safe," Atlanta Public Schools Media Relations Manager Seth Coleman told Channel 2 Action News.

    The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

