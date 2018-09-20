Injured Covington officer transferred from ICU to brain injury rehabilitation

ATLANTA - Covington police officer Matt Cooper, who was shot in the head on Sept. 3, is taking another positive step towards recovery.
On Thursday, Cooper was moved from the Intensive Care Unit at the Shepherd Center to its brain injury rehabilitation program, the Covington Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.
"His medical team continues to be pleased with his progress, and Officer Cooper will now begin therapy under the guidance of a full team of medical and rehabilitation specialists," Covington Police wrote.
Cooper, 34, sustained a brain injury when he was shot in the head while responding to a shoplifting call at a Walmart.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said three men were attempting to steal bandanas when officers responded to the scene.
Officers arrested two suspects, described as young men, but a third, identified as Aaron Fleming, 21, ran. Cooper chased Fleming across the street and behind another shopping center.
Officials said Fleming shot Cooper before Fleming was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
