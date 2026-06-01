Ingram Road bridge to be replaced in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The existing two-lane bridge on Ingram Road over the Bromolow Creek tributary in Gwinnett County is being replaced, county officials say.

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The county says this work is to improve safety and enhance mobility for commuters. Work will include installing curb and gutter and drainage improvements. This project is funded by SPLOST. Construction will take approximately six months to complete, with detours in place for about four months.

During construction, the roadway at the bridge will be closed to thru traffic. However, those needing to get to their homes or businesses will still access.

Drivers are encouraged to follow signage and use caution when traveling in the area.

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