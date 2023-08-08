‘I’m shaking inside:’ Tree comes through DeKalb County home after Monday storms

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Severe thunderstorms ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and DeKalb County took a big hit.

Wind gusts between 70 and 80 miles per hour blew through toppling trees and power lines. Residents will likely be cleaning up for days.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was live on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. Monday on Trailwood Road.

Many people are still without power and one couple had a tree come through their home.

A massive tree clobbered the home Virginia White and her husband raised their now adult children in since the 70s.

“I’m shaking inside,” said White. “All the time that’s his spot he sees everything outside and that’s where the tree hit right there.”

The roof over the spot where her husband sits, next to where she read this bible, is now caved in after that tree came crashing down.

Another neighbor, John Woodbridge, had similar fears as he watched when a tree started falling his way.

“I could see the tree just coming at me and there it was,” he said.

Their neighborhood has plenty to clean up over the next few days.

Power lines down, blocking streets, and now they’re waiting for insurance adjusters.

But looking at the damage, these homeowners are thankful.

“Of course there’s damage anytime a tree comes through but fortunately, the neighbors came over everyone is supportive leading blankets and some towels. I’m grateful to god, if you don’t know him, get to know him he’s good, he will protect you,” said Woodbridge.

