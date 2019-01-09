People are waking up to much colder temperatures this morning but tomorrow will be an even more of a drastic change.
Colder air filtered into the area overnight, and many areas in north Georgia will be in the 40s all day.
You will notice much stronger wind today, with gusts of up to 25 mph in metro Atlanta and as high as 35 mph in the mountains.
The areas in north Georgia mountains are under a Wind Advisory until midnight tonight.
On Thursday, temperatures will plunge below freezing for some areas and it could last through Friday.
WIND ADVISORY: Wind will be gusty to 35 mph in the mountains today. Winds could reach 15-25 mph in the rest of north GA including Atlanta. The advisory is expected to end at midnight. pic.twitter.com/LYLte7j13b— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) January 9, 2019
MUCH COLDER: Good morning! It's gusty this morning as colder air moves in to north Georgia -- by the afternoon, we'll have sunshine with highs only in the 40s most areas!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) January 9, 2019
Tracking even colder air by tomorrow morning. See you 4:30-7am on Channel 2! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/l7zSYhJsJ7
