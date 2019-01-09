  • If you think it's cold today, just wait until tomorrow

    People are waking up to much colder temperatures this morning but tomorrow will be an even more of a drastic change. 

    Colder air filtered into the area overnight, and many areas in north Georgia will be in the 40s all day.  

    You will notice much stronger wind today, with gusts of up to 25 mph in metro Atlanta and as high as 35 mph in the mountains. 

    The areas in north Georgia mountains are under a Wind Advisory until midnight tonight. 

    On Thursday, temperatures will plunge below freezing for some areas and it could last through Friday.

