‘I don’t know how I’m still alive:’ Tree tears through Cobb County home during Wednesday’s storms

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Severe storms on Wednesday left a trail of damage throughout the metro area.

New images from viewers showed the massive impact the storms had across the area. It knocked down trees in Cartersville, blew up a transformer in Cobb County, and closed roads in Cherokee County.

And for one Cobb County homeowner, the storms almost cost him much more.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna was live in Cobb County on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. where he spoke with Stephen who was just feet away when a tree tore through his roof.

“I don’t know how I’m still alive. I don’t know why I’m here,” said Stephen.

Around 2:30 p.m., he remembered hearing a loud bang and when he opened his eyes, he could feel the rain.

“I went from having an indoor home to having an outdoor home in the blink of an eye,” he said.

He found that a tree had slammed down on his home, destroying the room he was in.

“If you see the house, I was standing right where the tree is through the house. I was standing right there, I had a hole in the back of my shirt, but somehow I was not seriously hurt,” said Stephen.

Stephen said his house is likely totaled, but the experience makes him thankful for what he does have.

“The first thing I went and did was go, go and hug my daughter, my wife,” said Stephen.

Stephen knows that it will take some time to figure out how to rebuild after what happened, but tonight, he is thankful to be with his family.

“We will get through it. We will be okay,” said Stephen.

During the storms, a tree also fell onto a condo in Cobb County and residents are currently unable to return to their homes.

