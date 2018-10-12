0 HURRICANE MICHAEL LATEST: Power outages could linger until next week

ATLANTA - It’s still very much a search and rescue mission as crews in Florida and Georgia assess the damage from Hurricane Michael.

Emergency leaders say they’re worried they could find more people who died once they’re able to search homes.

PRESIDENT TRUMP

President Donald Trump says he'll visit Florida and Georgia early next week to assess damage from Hurricane Michael.

Trump announced his plans on Twitter on Friday but didn't say what day he'll visit the affected areas.

Trump also tweeted that "people have no idea how hard Hurricane Michael has hit the great state of Georgia."

Michael struck the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane earlier this week. One of the hardest-hit spots in Florida is Mexico Beach, where entire blocks of homes have been destroyed. The storm then raced through Georgia, the Carolinas and on to Virginia.

Trump says the administration is "working very hard on every area and every state that was hit."

He adds: "We are with you!"

SARAH RADNEY

A Georgia family is mourning the death of an 11-year-old girl killed during Hurricane Michael.

Sarah Radney was in her grandparents' home in Seminole County when during the storm, the home's carport lifted and slammed down on the house.

One of its legs tore through the roof and struck the little girl in the head.

Emergency responders were not able to reach the scene right away because of downed power lines and trees.

POWER OUTAGES

Power outages caused by Hurricane Michael are likely to linger into early next week for some of the hardest hit communities in southwest Georgia.

Early Friday afternoon, nearly 206,000 homes and businesses still didn't have power. But Georgia Power and Georgia Electric Membership Corp., which represents the state's electrical cooperatives, said they had crews working hard to restore power.

Michael dropped from a Category 4 hurricane to a Category 1 as it arrived in Georgia, and later weakened to a tropical storm. But its high winds and heavy rain left downed trees and power outages behind.

Crews and property owners continued to work Friday to clear fallen trees and debris and repair damage to homes and businesses.

MEXICO BEACH

Residents of Mexico Beach, Florida, that stayed during the storm are emerging from the debris with harrowing tales.

Others, who evacuated, are coming to grips with the fact that much of their community was destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

Hit head-on by the storm, numerous homes in this Gulf Coast resort town of about 1,190 people were shattered or ripped from their foundations.

