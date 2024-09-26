Hurricane Helene: Several state parks, facilities closed ahead of storm

ATLANTA — Several state parks and facilities across Georgia will be closed due to the expected impact of Hurricane Helene.
Helene strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane around 7:45 a.m. and is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in Florida’s Big Bend on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
As of early Monday afternoon, here are all of the parks and facilities that are impacted, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources:
- Arrowhead Pointe Golf Course
- Brazell’s Creek Golf Course
- Chattahoochee Bend (platform and backcountry camping only)
- Dahlonega Gold Museum (closed Friday morning until 11 a.m.)
- General Coffee
- George T. Bagby
- Georgia Veterans Golf Course
- Highland Walk Golf Course
- Jarrell Plantation
- Kolomoki Mounds
- Laura S. Walker (campground only)
- Little White House
- Meadow Links Golf Course
- Plains Historic Information Center
- Providence Canyon
- Reed Bingham
- Reynold’s Mansion
- SAM Shortline
- Seminole
- Stephen C. Foster & Eco Lodge
- The Creek Golf Course
- The Lakes Golf Course
- Unicoi (campground only)
- Wallace Adams Golf Course
- Wormsloe
Channel 2 Action News will continue to update this list as more park closures are announced.
