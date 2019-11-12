  • Hundreds show up to funerals for WWII veterans whose families could not be found

    By: Berndt Petersen

    Updated:

    CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Seven World War II veterans who died without any family are being laid to rest today in metro Atlanta. 

    A full military service is happening right now at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. A few died recently while others died several years ago.

    But they have one thing in common: funeral homes were never able to locate family members for the veterans. In some cases, they tried for years to find them. 

    Now, the veterans are receiving a proper burial and hundreds of people attended to show their support.

    The struggle to find veterans' families is more common than you think. We'll explain today on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

     

