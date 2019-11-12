Hundreds show up to funerals for WWII veterans whose families could not be found

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Seven World War II veterans who died without any family are being laid to rest today in metro Atlanta.
A full military service is happening right now at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. A few died recently while others died several years ago.
Hundreds mourn for 7 soldiers and sailors later to rest at GA National Cemetery. Men they never met. 4:30pm pic.twitter.com/itjMriyH0b— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) November 12, 2019
But they have one thing in common: funeral homes were never able to locate family members for the veterans. In some cases, they tried for years to find them.
Now, the veterans are receiving a proper burial and hundreds of people attended to show their support.
The struggle to find veterans' families is more common than you think. We'll explain today on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Large turnout for burial of 7 WWII vets whose families could not be found. 4pm pic.twitter.com/P4WfJ9W4VZ— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) November 12, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}