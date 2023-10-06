Human case of Encephalitis detected in Southwest Georgia, officials confirm

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Eastern equine encephalitis is an uncommon but grave mosquito-borne illness which can cause severe brain infections. While rare, health officials say the illness is serious and can have long-term effects on the brain.

In Georgia’s Southwest Health District, a single, isolated human case of EEE was detected, according to recent reports by the Department of Public Health.

As a result, the DPH said they’re taking proactive steps to raise awareness and teach the public how to prevent EEE infections.

There is no vaccine to prevent or treat encephalitis, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“While this is an isolated case, it underscores the importance of vigilance and preventative measures to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses,” the health department said in a statement.

The symptoms of encephalitis can present as fever, chills, body aches, and joint pain and last between one to two weeks. These symptoms are known as “febrile illness,” according to the CDC.

However, in other cases, neurologic disease can also take hold.

The CDC said symptoms of this disease can include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, drowsiness, and coma.

When children or adults are infected, symptoms may appear after several days of systemic illness, but in infants neurologic disease can occur soon after onset, the health agency said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The CDC reports about a third of all people infected with encephalitis due to EEE die, typically between two and 10 days after symptoms appear.

Patients who recover from encephalitis are left with sometimes permanent medical conditions, such as physical or mental impairments, mild brain dysfunction, severe intellectual impairment, personality disorders, seizures, paralysis, and cranial nerve dysfunction.

People who contract these severe medical diagnoses often need long-term care after starting recovery, and die within a few years of diagnosis, according to the CDC.

In terms of treatment, while there is no vaccine or medication that prevents or combats EEE infections, the CDC said rest, fluids, and pain medication may relieve some symptoms.

For those who contract severe disease from encephalitis, hospitalization is needed for treatment and supportive care.

While there are no medical treatments, the Georgia Southwest Health District did provide some tips on preventing mosquito bites, and EEE by extension.

To prevent mosquito bites and reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases, the Southwest Health District recommends the following precautions:

Use insect repellent containing EPA-registered ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Wear long sleeves and pants, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Tip n’ Toss standing water around homes and businesses at least once a week to eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites.

Consider the use of larvicides, a commonly used pest control chemical used to prevent the growth and proliferation of mosquitos when applied to bodies of water, such as stagnant pools, ponds, or containers, where insects lay their eggs and larvae develop. The primary purpose of larvicides is to kill or inhibit the development of larvae before they reach adulthood and become capable of reproducing.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of living spaces.

Protect Your Pets: EEE can also affect horses. Ensure your horses are vaccinated against EEE and maintain their vaccination schedule.

Seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, or rash after mosquito exposure.

The CDC recommends contacting state or local health departments for assistance with diagnostic testing, if you believe you may have encephalitis.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Company won’t recall millions of exploding airbags. Federal regulators could issue it instead

©2023 Cox Media Group