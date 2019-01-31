Huge temperature swing could bring 70s to north Georgia next week

ATLANTA - You may soon be able to toss out your winter jackets and throw on your shorts. At least, temporarily.
Yes, our Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist are forecasting temperatures rising into the 70s next week in parts of north Georgia.
We first have to get through a little cold and a little rain.
Super Bowl weekend in Atlanta will be mild but you can expect to see some light rain showers.
Temperatures will remain cold on Thursday, with the high only reaching near 50 degrees. A gradual warm up will happen this weekend.
A LITTLE WARMER: Good morning! We're off to a chilly start this morning, but we'll warm back toward 50 degrees in spots later today.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) January 31, 2019
We're tracking even warmer weather for the weekend -- but a chance of rain!
