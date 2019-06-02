0 Huge comeback earns Jackets rematch with Auburn

Georgia Tech’s grit and tenacity got its biggest test of the season Sunday afternoon, and the Yellow Jackets were not found wanting for either.

In an elimination game played 14 hours after losing on a walk-off home run to Auburn, No. 1 seed Tech rallied from a five-run deficit to knock out No. 3 seed Coastal Carolina, 10-8, in a wild game at Tech’s NCAA regional, a game that included a protest by Jackets coach Danny Hall, an ejection of Coastal Carolina pitching coach Drew Thomas and a critical triple by catcher Kyle McCann, just his second in more than 500 career at-bats.

Tech (43-18) moved on to the regional final to play No. 2 seed Auburn at 6 p.m., less than two hours after the end of the win over Coastal Carolina. The Jackets will need to beat the Tigers on Sunday and again on Monday in order to advance to their first super-regional since 2006.

Tech improved to 16-3 after a loss. The Jackets were 1-12 when trailing after the sixth inning, as they were against Coastal Carolina.

In front of a small but vocal crowd, the Jackets’ outlook was bleak not long after the noon first pitch. The Chanticleers jumped on starter Keyton Gibson, who gave up four hits and two walks against his first seven batters to fall behind 3-0, a lead that grew to 4-0 on a sacrifice fly against Gibson’s replacement, Luke Bartnicki.

The Chanticleers (36-26-1) grew the lead to 7-2 in the bottom of the fourth in a strange half-inning. Designated hitter Cameron Pearcey reached base on a walk and then advanced to second on a balk by Bartnicki, who paused during his delivery, apparently hearing a fan yell “Balk” from behind the first-base stands and believing it was the first-base umpire. Coach Danny Hall lodged an official protest on the grounds that it was spectator influence.

After three umpires returned to their locker room to consult with the NCAA secretary rules editor, it was deemed that “this was not a protestable situation,” according to a statement from said official, Randy Bruns. Security then cleared the plaza area where fans were lined up along the fence down the right-field line.

Tech was spinning its wheels, loading the bases in the fourth and fifth but failing to score. But the Jackets, whose gritty style has fueled their best season since 2011, did not buckle.

The Jackets broke through for two in the sixth and then piled on five in the top of the seventh. After loading the bases for the fourth inning in a row, Kyle McCann tripled off the right-field wall to tie the game at 7. Tristin English continued his scalding play in the regional by doubling him in, and English came in on a single by Colin Hall for a 9-7 lead. Hall added a solo home run in the top of the ninth.

In the bottom of the seventh, English moved over from first base to take over for Jonathan Hughes and finished out the game, striking out Parker Chavers for the save.

Hughes was deservingly awarded the win, giving up one run in 2-2/3 innings with one hit, no walks and three strikeouts.

