How can high-speed police chases become safer for civilians?

ATLANTA - A grandmother and her two grandchildren were killed after a suspect in a police chase slammed into them in 2016.
The man responsible got away, and the victims' family placed some of the blame on police chasing him.
Now, lawmakers are looking at possible ways to make high-speed police chases safer for civilians and police officers.
A state Senate committee is looking at the possibility of setting minimum state guidelines and training standards.
