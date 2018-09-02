  • Police have a 24-hour command center to keep you safe Labor Day weekend

    By: Lauren Pozen

    You may notice there is more people than usual in Atlanta this holiday weekend. More than 700,000 people are expected to crowd into the metro area by the end of Labor Day. 

    That means it’s all hands on deck for the Atlanta Police Department, who is using technology to keep everyone safe as activities come to a close.

    Atlanta police along with other public safety officials are monitoring events 24 hours a day over the Labor Day weekend. 

