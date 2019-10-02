HOTTEST DAY: Scorching temperatures will break records again today

ATLANTA - Another day of record-high temperatures are on the way today, and it's not the last of them.
Today's 96 would be the hottest October day on record in Atlanta. dating back to 1878, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
It has been a week of record-breaking heat.
Gooooood morning! We've got three more days of record heat and then finally relied on the way.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) October 2, 2019
By next week — parts of the area may not get out of the 60s for highs!
Just a bit more patience — fall is coming! 🍁
"Tomorrow is going to be even hotter," Monahan said.
The third day of October will feel far from fall – at a scorching 98 degrees.
"It's going to feel like the hottest day in the middle of the summer. That kind of heat is on the way," Monahan said.
