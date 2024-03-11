Hoshizaki America, Inc. is building a new warehouse in Peachtree City

FAYATTE COUNTY, Ga. — Hoshizaki American, Inc. broke ground on a new warehouse in Peachtree City.
On Wednesday, Mar. 6, Hoshizaki America, Inc., a leading innovator in commercial kitchen equipment, announced the groundbreaking for its new two-story warehouse, located adjacent to its current manufacturing facility in Peachtree City, GA.
The groundbreaking marks the beginning of construction for a120,000-square-foot facility
The company said in a press release that the investment in infrastructure will enhance logistics, reduce lead time, and accommodate future production growth.
The construction is supposed to be done in June 2025.
“This groundbreaking is more than simply an expansion of our physical footprint, but another step toward operational excellence,” said Allan Dziwoki, President of Hoshizaki America. “The investment is a testament to our commitment to innovation, efficiency, and, most importantly, our dedication to meet the evolving needs of our customers. I look forward to joining hands as we expand the foundation for a future built on the principles of progress and sustainability.”
