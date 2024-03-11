Hoshizaki America, Inc. is building a new warehouse in Peachtree City

FAYATTE COUNTY, Ga. — Hoshizaki American, Inc. broke ground on a new warehouse in Peachtree City.

On Wednesday, Mar. 6, Hoshizaki America, Inc., a leading innovator in commercial kitchen equipment, announced the groundbreaking for its new two-story warehouse, located adjacent to its current manufacturing facility in Peachtree City, GA.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The groundbreaking marks the beginning of construction for a120,000-square-foot facility

The company said in a press release that the investment in infrastructure will enhance logistics, reduce lead time, and accommodate future production growth.

The construction is supposed to be done in June 2025.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This groundbreaking is more than simply an expansion of our physical footprint, but another step toward operational excellence,” said Allan Dziwoki, President of Hoshizaki America. “The investment is a testament to our commitment to innovation, efficiency, and, most importantly, our dedication to meet the evolving needs of our customers. I look forward to joining hands as we expand the foundation for a future built on the principles of progress and sustainability.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man broke into convenience store and stole cash and cigarettes, Atlanta police say

©2023 Cox Media Group