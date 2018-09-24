Honeycreek Elementary School will be closed Monday due to norovirus outbreak

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a metro area elementary school will be closed on Monday, Sept. 24 because of an increase in norovirus.
In a statement sent to Channel 2 Action News, Principal Susan Norton said the school is working closely with the Rockdale County Health Department to find out what caused the illness and to put in place measures to reduce the spread of it.
The school plans to reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 25 but asks parents to continue to keep sick children home until they are free from vomiting or diarrhea for 24 hours without medication.
The principal stresses that if you have any additional questions or concerns, to contact your child’s physician. You may also contact the Rockdale County Health Department at (770)-339-4260 and ask to speak with the Epidemiologist on call.
