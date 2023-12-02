Honda driver skirts officers mid-parade in Cordele, charged with reckless driving, police say

CORDELE, Ga. — A Louisville, Ga. driver was arrested Thursday after driving his Honda Civic around law enforcement officers during a Christmas Parde in Cordele.

The annual Christmas Parade by the Cordele Lions Club Parade was in full swing Thursday evening when a driver chose to go around parked patrol cars rather than find an alternate route.

Officers said 31-year-old Cody Allen Beringause drove through the intersection of 8th Avenue and 7th Street, which police had blocked for the parade.

When they tried to stop Beringause, officers said he “completely ignored” police commands and kept driving, even as the parade was going on.

Eventually, police said they were able to stop Beringause in his Honda Civic.

“We are very thankful no one was hurt, as there were children and adults on foot in the area, police said in a statement. “We are proud of our officers for their quick actions in stopping the driver.”

When he was pulled over, officers searched Beringause’s car and found what they say was suspected methamphetamine in a bag inside.

Beringause was arrested and his car was towed. He faces charges of reckless driving and possession of a Schedule II drug, according to police.

