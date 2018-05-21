Homicide investigation launched after body found at park

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found at a Gwinnett County park.
The man's body was found with a gunshot wound near a drainage pipe at Pinckneyville Park Monday morning, Gwinnett County police said.
The scene is located at 4758 South Old Peachtree Road.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
