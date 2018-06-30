Homeowners fighting against luxury condo tower to be built in Old Fourth Ward

ATLANTA - Some homeowners in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood in Atlanta are fighting against a proposal to build a 21-story luxury condo tower.
"There is no office space. There is no retail. There is no community space. It's adding traffic. It's making things more expensive, so why? We don't have to say 'yes' to this," one concerned resident told Channel 2 Action News.
Hear what neighbors are doing to fight the development, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}