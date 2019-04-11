Homeowner: Thieves covered nephew with rug, put plastic bag over his head during robbery

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Newton County Sheriff's Office needs help finding two men wanted in a violent home invasion who were seen on home security video. The invasion happened in late March.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman spoke to the homeowner, who said it was his nephew who was home at the time.
He said the criminals broke in through the back door and forced his nephew to lie underneath a rug with a plastic bag over his head so the criminals could rob the place.
"He still hasn't fully recovered, and it's been almost two weeks ago. He didn't eat for three days. He slept for four days," the homeowner says.
Why investigators believe the men seen in a gas station surveillence video may be connected, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
