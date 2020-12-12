Home Depot surprises 24 veterans with rental assistance for the holidays

Home Depot surprises 24 veterans with rental assistance for the holidays
By: WSBTV.com News Staff
Updated: December 12, 2020 - 12:14 PM

ATLANTA — Home Depot surprised a group of 24 local veterans with a month of rental assistance just in time for the holidays.

On Friday, the Home Depot Foundation and Quest Communities went door-to-door and surprised veterans living at the Quest Veterans Village in northwest Atlanta with home care kits that included things like clothes, shoes, housewares, electronics, grocery gift cards and more.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Content Continues Below

Along with the gifts came an even bigger holiday surprise: Rental assistance for the month of December.

Photos of the socially-distanced gift-giving celebration showed some veterans moved to tears.

TRENDING STORIES:

Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, who grew up in trailer, surprises mom with new home

High-ranking APD official addresses criticism over increasing crime in Buckhead

Man accused of carjacking, kidnapping Gwinnett mother, baby at gas station in custody

The Quest Veterans Village is a 12-unit, garden-style apartment development that provides permanent supportive housing for veterans. The Home Depot Foundation provided the grant to build the village in 2011 and have since provided the funds for the construction of another affordable housing unite nearby.

“We’re so grateful to the Home Depot Foundation for continually supporting our veterans. They’ve experienced tremendous challenges and made immeasurable sacrifices. They’re really excited and grateful to receive these gifts which symbolize our nation’s heart-felt appreciation for them,” said Sha’Nelle High, Supportive Services Program Manager, Quest Community Development Organization.

More than 35,000 Home Depot associates are veterans or active duty military.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]