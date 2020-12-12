Home Depot surprises 24 veterans with rental assistance for the holidays

ATLANTA — Home Depot surprised a group of 24 local veterans with a month of rental assistance just in time for the holidays.
On Friday, the Home Depot Foundation and Quest Communities went door-to-door and surprised veterans living at the Quest Veterans Village in northwest Atlanta with home care kits that included things like clothes, shoes, housewares, electronics, grocery gift cards and more.
Along with the gifts came an even bigger holiday surprise: Rental assistance for the month of December.
Photos of the socially-distanced gift-giving celebration showed some veterans moved to tears.
The Quest Veterans Village is a 12-unit, garden-style apartment development that provides permanent supportive housing for veterans. The Home Depot Foundation provided the grant to build the village in 2011 and have since provided the funds for the construction of another affordable housing unite nearby.
“We’re so grateful to the Home Depot Foundation for continually supporting our veterans. They’ve experienced tremendous challenges and made immeasurable sacrifices. They’re really excited and grateful to receive these gifts which symbolize our nation’s heart-felt appreciation for them,” said Sha’Nelle High, Supportive Services Program Manager, Quest Community Development Organization.
More than 35,000 Home Depot associates are veterans or active duty military.
