0 Holiday traffic plus hurricane evacuees could make for packed roads

ATLANTA - More than 8,000 Georgia Department of Transportation employees are on standby for when Florida evacuates thousands of people out of the path of Hurricane Dorian.

Channel 2's Richard Elliot drove down Interstate 75 where he found some heavy volume along the interstate but that's expected to get much worse.

Brenda Kellett managers the Forest Glen Estates RV Park just south of Locust Grove.

She's expecting so many visitors over the Labor Day weekend that she's full up. But that's not stopping people from Florida calling her to ask about availabilities in the event they are ordered to evacuate out of the path of Hurricane Dorian.

"It really started this morning with the phones," Kellett said. "I've probably gotten 20, 25 phone calls since about 8 this morning, RV'ers looking for spots. Unfortunately, I am full and cannot accommodate them."

TRENDING STORIES:

GDOT's Natalie Dale told Elliot they aren't seeing evacuees packing Georgia roadways yet, but they're expecting them any time now.

"We already have a highly congested, big volume, lots of stop-and-go on our roads during Labor Day weekend. It's not due to the hurricane right now but could be as we move through the weekend," Dale said.

GDOT has about 8,000 people and 1,100 pieces of equipment ready to move at a moment's notice.

The Georgia State Patrol has 150 troopers on standby to handle the expected influx of evacuee traffic.

Kellett wishes she could help but she's already full up, so she's referring callers to other places up the road.

"We know they're going to call, and if we can get them in, we will," Kellett said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.