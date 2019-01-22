Historic AME church vandalized on Martin Luther King Day

ATLANTA - Vandalismn rattled the community at Saint Paul AME, a historic Atlanta church.
"Everybody just kind of left sad and somber," said Isaiah J. Waddy, the senior pastor. "We just know it had to be someone who obviously is mad at the church."
Church members found "666" spray-painted across the windows and also the words "Pay Back."
Waddy said the timing of the vandalism made it worse.
Why he wants to speak to the people responsible, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
"It was disturbing to me because it's MLK Celebration Day and somebody had the demeanor or the hate or whatever it was to deface a place of worship."
A church member called Channel 2 Action News to look into the troubling discovery. We checked with Atlanta police and they say they're investigating it as criminal damage to property.
No one at the church appears to know who is responsible or why it happened.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Blood pressure medication recalled due to cancer risk
- Heads up, drivers: Multiple roads close for Super Bowl events beginning today
- DFCS dismissed abuse report before Georgia kids were found buried
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}