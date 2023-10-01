Hiker 4 miles in on trail suffers medical issue, rescued by first responders

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — A hiker suffering a medical emergency was rescued by first responders in Fannin County.

On Wednesday, September 27 at around 7 p.m., Fannin County 911 received a call of a hiker on the Panther Creek Trail having a medical issue.

Crews responded to the Three Forks parking area to begin locating the patient.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At around 10:30 p.m., crews made contact with the hikers about 4 miles in on the trail.

The hikers were assisted to safety at around 12:33 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘We’re asking for $25/hour;’ Waffle House employees demand better pay Waffle House employees across the Southeast are demanding more pay. Employees held several rallies at restaurants, including Atlanta.

©2023 Cox Media Group