Hiker 4 miles in on trail suffers medical issue, rescued by first responders

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — A hiker suffering a medical emergency was rescued by first responders in Fannin County.
On Wednesday, September 27 at around 7 p.m., Fannin County 911 received a call of a hiker on the Panther Creek Trail having a medical issue.
Crews responded to the Three Forks parking area to begin locating the patient.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
At around 10:30 p.m., crews made contact with the hikers about 4 miles in on the trail.
The hikers were assisted to safety at around 12:33 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Correctional officer killed by inmate while leaving dining hall inside Ga. state prison: Officials
- Cobb County high school band director passes away
- UTV accident claims life of 12-year-old boy, several others hospitalized, Troup deputies say
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group