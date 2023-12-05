High-speed chase ends after PIT maneuver leaves man dead, 2 injured in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A high-speed chase involving Troup County deputies led to a deadly wreck on Monday afternoon.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said that around 2:40 p.m. Monday, its deputies joined a pursuit with West Pointe deputies that reached speeds of around 100 mph on Interstate 85 North.

The chase continued for a while before one of the deputies conducted a PIT maneuver on the car.

As a result of the PIT maneuver, the car left the road. The crash ejected a man and two women from the car.

The unidentified man later died In the hospital and the two women suffered injuries.

One of the women was taken to an Atlanta area hospital while the other woman was taken to West Georgia for her treatment.

While on the scene, deputies learned that these three suspects had shoplifted earlier in Columbus.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

