HS student facing felony charge for recording sex act in school bathroom, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 17-year-old high school student is facing charges after police said he recorded two Harrison High students in a school bathroom.
The bathroom stall was closed when Steven Bahner reached over with his phone and started recording a 15-year-old girl perform a sexual act on a 16-year-old boy, according to investigators.
“You can’t get rid of that. That’s sort of how videos work these days. Electronically, once it’s online, it’s very, very hard to get rid of,” said Trevor Worthy, a Cobb County Schools alumnus.
According to the arrest warrant, an assistant principal discovered the video last Wednesday and told police. The warrant says the video has spread on social media, air drop and group chats.
Police said Bahner allegedly recorded the students without their knowledge. Police also said the sex acts were consensual.
In the warrant, Bahner told administrators he took the video because he didn't understand how the school could let the act happen. He also stated he recorded the video so he could show his friends.
Bahner was charged with eavesdropping-surveillance, a crime that's considered a felony.
Jail records show Bahner was bailed out by a family member Thursday morning.
The school district said in addition to the criminal charge, appropriate action has been taken by the school.
