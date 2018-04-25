High school coach arrested on sexual battery charges

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A McIntosh High School coach is under investigation in Fayette County after Peachtree City Police Department received a complaint of the coach possibly making inappropriate physical contact with student athletes.
David Munoz, 43, was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual battery.
An arrest warrant was initially issued for Munoz after detectives conducted interviews with a limited number of athletes.
The investigation is ongoing.
