Change requires alarm company to verify something's wrong before calling 911

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs City Council revised its false alarm policies on Tuesday in response to "too many false alarms."
The council said the false alarms are taxing Sandy Springs police and public safety.
The change will require alarm companies to provide true verification either by audio, video or in person confirmation on alarm activations before they can call 911.
The new requirement took effect June 19, but alarm companies will be given a year to implement.
