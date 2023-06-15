Herschel Walker re-enrolls at University of Georgia to take summer classes

ATHENS, Ga. — Months after the runoff election for Georgia U.S. Senate, Herschel Walker appears to have a new path figured out.

The University of Georgia confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Walker has enrolled for classes at the university this summer. The university did not comment on which classes he signed up for.

Walker has returned to a more private life after the high-profile race for U.S. Senate against Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“I’m not going to make any excuses, because we put up one heck of a fight,” Walker said in December. “One of the things I want to tell all of you is that you never stop dreaming. I want you to continue to believe in America and believe in our elected officials and in our Constitution.”

Walker starred on the football field for UGA from 1980 to 1982 and won a Heisman Trophy before he left to play in the United States Football League.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Walker’s campaign website falsely stated that he earned a bachelor’s degree from the university and that no records showed that he did.

Walker’s campaign later deleted the claim, but he never admitted that they were false, according to the newspaper.

