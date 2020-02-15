HERO: 5-year-old who saved family from fire gets his own day in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A 5-year-old who saved his family from a house fire is being honored in Bartow County.
Friday was Noah Woods Day in Bartow County.
Channel 2 anchor Wendy Corona met Noah on Monday, the day after his house caught fire.
He was honored by his community for the bravery that saved his family.
Corona was there when he rode in a firetruck and controlled the siren, ate doughnuts and even became an honorary firefighter.
“He's my hero. My son's always been my hero,” his father, Allen Woods, said.
On Sunday, Noah woke up to a fire in his bedroom. He opened the window and got his 2-year-old sister and family’s dog out and away from the flames, then alerted his family.
Thanks to his quick thinking, everyone got out safely.
“I’ve had him actually come to the station a few times,” Bartow County firefighter Skyler Gallegos said.
Gallegos is Noah’s cousin and says he sees a future in that same career for his cousin.
“It'd be a huge blessing just to be able to welcome him into the brotherhood of firefighters,” Gallegos said.
The Bartow County Fire Department is not the only group applauding the boy.
He received a package from Lexington, Kentucky. People all across the country are showing their appreciation for his heroic actions.
Plans are coming together to honor Noah at the state Capitol, and the governor has a letter recognizing his heroism, too.
The family still needs to rebuild the home. They have set up a fundraiser to help them do so.
