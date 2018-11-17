0 Here's when you can get an early Sunday drink in metro Atlanta

The wait is over ... at least for most people.

Every metro Atlanta community that held a referendum on allowing earlier Sunday alcohol sales appeared to approve the measure on Election Day last week.

The General Assembly passed a law known as the “brunch bill, earlier this year, that left it up to local residents to decide whether they want restaurants and wineries to sell alcohol beginning at 11 a.m. on Sundays. (Previous law required them to wait until 12:30 p.m.)

Gov. Nathan Deal signed the bill into law in May.

Residents in 87 cities and counties across the state said yes to the earlier time, including about 30 areas in metro Atlanta.

For some places, like the cities of Atlanta and Stone Mountain, the early Sunday restaurant sales have already begun. In other areas, the wait will be just a bit longer as cities and counties amend their existing alcohol rules.

Here is when the earlier Sunday sales will begin in these metro areas:

Counties

Cobb: Nov. 18

Forsyth: The county commission is set to discuss the local ordinance Thursday night. If approved, earlier Sunday says would begin Nov. 18.

Cities

Atlanta: The earlier Sunday sales were effective immediately after the referendum passed on Election Day.

Acworth: Nov. 18

Alpharetta: Dec. 2

Avondale Estates: The city has to change its current ordinance, which requires three readings by the city council. The first council reading was held Nov. 12. The council hopes to have the two additional readings finished within the week and the ordinance changed by Thanksgiving.

Chamblee: The city council is set to discuss changing its local alcohol ordinance at its work session Nov. 15 and full meeting Nov. 20.

College Park: Nov. 18

Decatur: Nov. 11

Douglasville: The city council will discuss changing the local ordinance during Thursday night’s meeting, and vote on the change Nov. 19.

Duluth: Nov. 18

Dunwoody: Was effective immediately

Hapeville: The city council will begin discussing amending the city ordinance at its Dec. 4 meeting. Two readings of the proposed changes are required to update the legislation. If the first reading is waived, approval could come at its Dec. 9 meeting. If a second reading is not waived, the council would likely approve the update at its Dec. 23 meeting.

Johns Creek: The city council is set to discuss amending the local ordinance at its Dec. 10 meeting.

Marietta: Nov. 18

Peachtree Corners: Nov. 18

Roswell: Nov. 18

Sandy Springs: Nov. 18

Smyrna: The city council will vote on the changes Nov. 19, if approved earlier Sunday sales would begin Nov. 25.

Stone Mountain: Was effective immediately

Woodstock: Nov. 11

This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.