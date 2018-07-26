  • Here's how you can donate to the 2018 WSB Care-a-Thon

    ATLANTA - The 18th annual News 95.5 & AM 750 WSB Care-a-Thon is now officially underway!

    The yearly event benefits the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

    The WSB Care-a-Thon features stories of hope and inspiration from Aflac Cancer Center patients, families and staff from throughout Georgia.

    The annual Care-a-Thon has raised more than $21 million for the Aflac Cancer Center.

    Live broadcasts continue now until Friday at 6 p.m.

