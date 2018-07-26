Here's how you can donate to the 2018 WSB Care-a-Thon

ATLANTA - The 18th annual News 95.5 & AM 750 WSB Care-a-Thon is now officially underway!
The yearly event benefits the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
The WSB Care-a-Thon features stories of hope and inspiration from Aflac Cancer Center patients, families and staff from throughout Georgia.
The annual Care-a-Thon has raised more than $21 million for the Aflac Cancer Center.
Live broadcasts continue now until Friday at 6 p.m.
CLICK HERE for much more information on the WSB Care-a-Thon!
The 18th annual WSB Care-a-Thon is officially underway! Call 1-888-750-2772 to donate. More info here: https://t.co/0XnPTPxUUh. pic.twitter.com/9A3zfRRpcY— WSB Radio (@wsbradio) July 26, 2018
