ATLANTA - It seems like the number of days in the 90s is never ending -- but there may be relief in sight.
But first we have another day or so to deal with the heat.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that today's high temperature will be in record-territory, with a high of 97.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on record-breaking heat]
But a tropical system over the Bahamas could bring cooler temperatures and a chance for rain later this weekend.
We're tracking where the tropical system is moving and when we could see cooling rain, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
"Today will be the fourth straight day of either record-tying or record-breaking temperatures," Monahan said.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls is joining Channel 2 Action News This Morning LIVE from Denmark High School in Forsyth County. That's the site of Sports Zone Game of the Week.
Walls said the heat will make a dangerous day of students all over the state.
Headed for record highs again today across north Georgia -- today's record is 95 set in 1991. We'll be in the mid to upper 90s later!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 13, 2019
I'm tracking slightly cooler weather for the weekend -- now on Channel 2. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/bytAI7KjJi
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}