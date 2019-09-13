  • Here we go again: Record high temps today -- but chance of rain this weekend

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - It seems like the number of days in the 90s is never ending -- but there may be relief in sight. 

    But first we have another day or so to deal with the heat. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that today's high temperature will be in record-territory, with a high of 97.

    But a tropical system over the Bahamas could bring cooler temperatures and a chance for rain later this weekend. 

    We're tracking where the tropical system is moving and when we could see cooling rain, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    "Today will be the fourth straight day of either record-tying or record-breaking temperatures," Monahan said. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls is joining Channel 2 Action News This Morning LIVE from Denmark High School in Forsyth County. That's the site of Sports Zone Game of the Week.

    Walls said the heat will make a dangerous day of students all over the state.

