Here's your chance to be an 'Idol', Atlanta! 'American Idol' auditions return Sept. 20

ATLANTA - Now's your chance to be the next Idol, Atlanta!
The "American Idol" franchise is holding open-call auditions for a new season at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth on Sept. 20.
On Thursday, finalist Noah Davis, affectionately known as "Wig Kid," visited the WSB-TV studios ahead of the much-anticipated new Idol bus tour. Davis talked alpacas, explained "wig" to Fred Blankenship and showed off his amazing pipes!
Watch his full interview below:
The Idol bus has been on the road for new auditions since July 20 and includes over 20 cities.
Last year, 5 Georgia contestants made it to the final rounds of the competition. Country crooner Caleb Lee Hutchinson, from Dallas, Ga., was runner-up.
Channel 2 Action News will be there Sept. 20 as the next round of talented singers vye to be the next Idol!
