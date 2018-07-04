0 Here's what DeKalb County is doing with voter-approved SPLOST funds

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb voters overwhelmingly voted to increase their sales tax for county projects last year. Now, nearly six months later, we're finding out where those first dollars are going.

Soon you'll see crews repaving roads around the county after 71 percent of the voters passed DeKalb's first Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, also known as SPLOST, in November.

"I fully expect to see dirt being turned, as a result of the SPLOST investment, by the end of this summer," DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.

The tax money is trickling in, but the county took out a 40 million dollar tax anticipation note to get started. Now, they're just waiting for the new commission approved program manager to sign a contract, expected in the next month.

"The program manager will look at all of our potential projects, do an analysis, project the cost, issue the contracts and hire the individuals who will actually do the work," Thurmond said.

The CEO told Channel 2's Sophia Choi residents are already seeing the benefits from the SPLOST, with a $660 million property tax cut.

"Property values are going up, and ad valorem taxes are going down," he said.

$600 million of the SPLOST money will go toward public safety and fixing up roads, bridges and overpasses.

The county came up with the list of roads to tackle first as those designated as some of the worst, using Department of Transportation standards but when there's a chance at collaboration, the county says it'll take it.

"There may be opportunities for matching state and federal dollars that might reprioritize which roads we do first," Thurmond said.

The CEO said they will also coordinate with cities in DeKalb.

For example if a road in Brookhaven is being repaved and it runs into a road in the unincorporated area of the county, they'll go ahead and do that road.



