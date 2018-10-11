0 Here's how you can help the victims of Hurricane Michael

ATLANTA - In a 120,000-square-foot warehouse in Union City, Red Cross workers sorted and staged supplies Thursday, one day after Hurricane Michael tore through Georgia.

Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus watched as a forklift moved a pallet topped with bottles of bleach.

It's just one item in the nearly 10,000 cleaning supply kits headed to the hurricane-ravaged Florida Panhandle.

Red Cross spokeswoman Ashley Henyan told Klaus there are other items meant to combat the effects of Hurricane Michael.

“Buckets, mops, brooms, sponges, bleach. If you have mold in your house, to help clean up after this horrible, devastating storm," she said.

Henyan said tractor-trailers are hauling the cleaning supplies to Quincy, Florida, and from there, they’ll go to the areas with the most need.

She said storm victims often use up their own supplies, then there’s nowhere to buy more because businesses are closed.

That’s where the Red Cross steps in.

“It’s important to be able to clean up and get back on your feet. And it’s also important for you to start to feel a sense of normalcy after a storm like this,” Henyan said. “Maybe some of these supplies will be used to find maybe the only photos that are intact of your family.”

Channel 2 Action News met volunteer Keith Petroni as he helped out at the warehouse Thursday.

He said last year, the Red Cross sent him to Houston after Hurricane Harvey and Savannah following Hurricane Irma.

“It’s nice to be able to give back because the people we’re helping, I mean they’re in need. And it just feels really good to be able to help them out," Petroni said.

He's waiting to hear whether this time he’ll be sent to the devastated area to help.

Henyan said the best way to help with relief efforts is to make a financial donation.

You can go to redcross.org and click the red “DONATE NOW” button. Or you can automatically donate $10 by texting “Michael” to 90999.

