Here's how to help the family of the deputy killed in the line of duty

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office has announced ways people can help the family of Hall County deputy killed in the line of duty on Sunday night.
Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon was shot and killed after chasing burglary suspects. Four teenagers were arrested.
[READ: Deputy killed in line of duty identified as 28-year-old father of 2 young kids]
Dixon leaves behind a wife and two young children.
Here's how you can help:
A memorial fund benefitting the wife and children of Dixon has been established at Peach State Bank Trust in Gainesville.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is very grateful for the outpouring of support from members of the community, businesses, and other organizations during this time of need. All of the donations go directly to the family.
Interested donors can make deposits in person, or at the bank’s drive-through teller line or night deposit box at the following address:
- Peach State Bank & Trust 325 Washington Street Gainesville, GA 30501
Donors can also mail their donations to the following address:
- Peach State Bank & Trust PO Box 290 Gainesville, GA 30503-9835
Please make all checks payable to the following:
Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon Memorial Fund
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}