0 Here is Twitter's reaction to that bombshell James Comey interview

People on both sides of the aisle are reacting to last night's explosive ABC interview with fired former FBI Director James Comey and his tell-all book about his dealings with President Trump.

Among other bombshells in Comey's interview with George Stephanopoulos, Comey called the president 'morally unfit' to lead the country.

Here are some of the most memorable quotes and other reactions from Twitter:

I hope the James Comey interview gets picked up for a full season. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) April 16, 2018

“Is Donald Trump unfit to be president?”

#Comey: “Yes, but not in the way I often hear people talk about it...I don't think he's medically unfit to be president. I think he's morally unfit to be president.”



LIVE #ComeyInterview UPDATES - https://t.co/VxtnhAzzYF pic.twitter.com/E16ExPx9E6 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) April 16, 2018

James Comey’s friend Walter Mack says salacious details in 'A Higher Loyalty' damage both the former FBI Director’s reputation and his credibility. pic.twitter.com/6UvFfCTsJB — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 16, 2018

James Comey: “There is the rule of law. There is integrity. Those things matter before any fights about policies” — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) April 16, 2018

So, the thing that struck me most about the @Comey interview is that he is human. Even the head of the FBI can feel conflicted, uncertain, flustered, intimidated, etc. Important, I think, to keep this in mind... #Comey #Trump #ComeyInterview — ThisOldJew (@ThisOldJew) April 16, 2018

#Comey said those allegations about activities in Russian hotel rooms are “possible” — Jovita Moore (@JovitaMoore) April 16, 2018

.@Comey: “My wife and girls marched in the Women's March the day after President Trump's inauguration...At least my four daughters, probably all five of my kids, wanted Hillary Clinton to be the first woman president. I know my amazing spouse did.” #Comey pic.twitter.com/y3aNolT8tP — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 16, 2018

.@Comey on Pres. Trump's claim about inauguration size: "That's just not true. That's not a perspective, that's not a view. That's just a lie." https://t.co/S9yUgqNCWg #Comey pic.twitter.com/B6Ky0OUGbP — ABC News (@ABC) April 16, 2018

#Comey says he can’t say for certain that the President of the United States is not compromised by the Russians, he can’t say it with the highest confidence, he says it’s possible — Jovita Moore (@JovitaMoore) April 16, 2018

Comey claims he faced an impossible choice between "concealing" and "speaking" about the HRC emails found on Weiner's laptop. But there was a 3rd choice: wait & investigate further. He only learned about the emails on Oct. 27—one day before he spoke about them on Oct. 28. pic.twitter.com/KkWcKcPrES — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 16, 2018

Whatever you think of #Comey and the #ComeyInterview, there's no denying we're living through one of the most fraught moments in US history. It's just jaw-dropping when you step back and realize what he's saying. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) April 16, 2018

Oh Lordy, I can’t believe we are at this place where I’m listening to a former FBI director talking about prostitutes, peeing and the Presidency. #comey #yikes — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) April 16, 2018

.@GStephanopoulos: “You say it's a dangerous time in our country.”

@Comey: “I think it is. And I chose those words carefully. I was worried when I chose the word, ‘dangerous’ first. I thought, ‘Is that an overstatement?’ And I don’t think it is.” https://t.co/hL2Q9BuMi1 #Comey pic.twitter.com/LkB6z0MvaT — ABC News (@ABC) April 16, 2018

What’s next for James @Comey:



“I'm gonna teach. I'm gonna travel around and speak about leadership. I want to offer them a vision of here's what it should look like. Values matter. This president does not reflect the values of this country.” https://t.co/nzGYlTEmON #Comey pic.twitter.com/PdtDWHMKbQ — ABC News (@ABC) April 16, 2018

I'm surprised George Stephanopoulos didn't ask Comey the real hard hitting questions like "Did you play basketball?" Or "How IS the weather up there?" #TallGuyQuestions — Ben Kissel (@BenKissel) April 16, 2018

Comey: you're either ascribing to a "higher loyalty," or you're not. You're either above the pettiness of politics, or you're not. You can't simultaneously claim to be more honorable & righteous than Trump while comparing hand sizes & admitting to making decisions based on polls — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) April 16, 2018

