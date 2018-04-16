  • Here is Twitter's reaction to that bombshell James Comey interview

    By: Allie Goolrick

    Updated:

    People on both sides of the aisle are reacting to last night's explosive ABC interview with fired former FBI Director James Comey and his tell-all book about his dealings with President Trump. 

    Among other bombshells in Comey's interview with George Stephanopoulos, Comey called the president 'morally unfit' to lead the country. 

    Here are some of the most memorable quotes and other reactions from Twitter:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Here is Twitter's reaction to that bombshell James Comey interview

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gwinnett mom accused of killing husband, 4 kids will not face death penalty

  • Headline Goes Here

    Testimony concludes in Tex McIver murder trial

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chilly, windy weather ahead of another warmup

  • Headline Goes Here

    White House responds to ABC News James Comey Interview