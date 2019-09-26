VIDEO: Drive-by shooting leaves metro home riddled with bullet holes

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - "Pow, pow, pow, pow."
Video Channel 2 Action News obtained shows the moment suspects inside of a car opened fire on a house in Henry County. Luckily, no one was injured, but the house was left riddled with bullet holes.
Neighbors were left wondering why it happened and if it could happen again.
"I'm just so afraid now it could happen to an innocent bystander," neighbor James Power said.
The search for the shooter, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
