Trailer used for Special Olympics events stolen out of keeper's driveway

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - People involved with the Henry County Olympics are wondering who would steal from them.
Police said someone stole a trailer that the organization uses to move food, equipment and supplies to sporting events.
“Now, we going to have to figure out how to feed these kids without the stuff that we need,” one mother told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson.
What a witness saw just moments before the trailer was stolen right out a driveway, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat following the NFL Draft.
