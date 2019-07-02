Thief cuts lock, drives off with food truck, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Food trucks and trailers are really popular with the work-lunch crowd these days but now it looks like they're also becoming really popular with thieves.
The owner of CJ's Hotdogs in McDonough reached out to Channel 2 Action News to say someone stole it over the weekend.
Darren Miller told us he just wants it back.
"It's a tremendous hit for our business. I've got catering jobs lined up that I'm having to cancel," Miller said.
Investigators are telling us what specifically the thieves are after, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
