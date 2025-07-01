Teen injured in hit-and-run crash, Georgia State Patrol asks for help locating suspect

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a 16-year-old boy.

On Saturday, June 21, at approximately 9:45 p.m., an unknown vehicle was traveling northbound on GA 81, east of Sons Drive.

Ty’leal Glaser of Hampton, Georgia, was walking across GA 81 from a private driveway with no crosswalk.

The vehicle struck Glaser with its front left bumper. The driver did not stay at the crash scene.

Investigators found a headlight fixture and other pieces of debris that the driver left behind.

The suspect vehicle is a Toyota RAV4 with damage to the left side headlight assembly and possible other damage to the driver’s side.

If you were in the area at the time and have information that could help their investigation, you are asked to call the Georgia State Patrol Troop D Communications Center at (770) 542-7201 and ask to speak to a member of SCRT. You can also call the McDonough Police Department at 678-782-6309.

