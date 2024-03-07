Suspects throw rocks at businesses, take safes, cash registers, Henry County police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are looking for suspects accused of throwing rocks at five different businesses in order to take safes and cash registers.

Officers said at 3:49 a.m. on Feb. 14, a car with black rims drove into a shopping plaza on the 100 block of Fairview Road.

Two of the suspects left the car to throw rocks and take cash, while another suspect stayed in the car, police said.

It is unclear exactly which businesses had their windows shattered.

Police said the suspects got away with about $300 in cash.

Detectives identified one of the suspects as 22-year-old Orion Burnside thanks to assistance from the Morrow Police Department and Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Burnside was allegedly tied to other burglaries in metro Atlanta.

The other suspects are still outstanding.

Anyone with any information on these break-ins is asked to contact Det. R. Watts at 770-288-8263, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770- 957-9121, or text us tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

