‘Serious-injury collision’ closes major Henry County road

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A major crash on a busy road in Stockbridge has left traffic at a standstill, according to police.

Stockbridge police responded to a “serious-injury collision” on North Henry Boulevard, with both directions closed off and delays expected.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that the accident was between a motorcycle and another vehicle, with the motorcycle driver seriously injured.

Police say the roadway is expected to stay blocked for several hours. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Police recommend residents trying to enter or exit Stockbridge Estates use Davis Road, while drivers can navigate around the crash scene by using Old Atlanta Road.

Officers ask that drivers use caution, as the traffic is extremely heavy in the area currently.

Police say the incident is under investigation, but no other details are available at this time.

