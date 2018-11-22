Questions arise about DJJ transport after teen shoots officer in car

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - At first glance, the crash along Highway 81 and McDonough-Lovejoy Road looked minor.
Then Andrea Lovett saw the barrage of law enforcement and emergency crew response.
She pulled up her WSB news app to learn a 15-year-old boy had been involved in a shooting with juvenile detention officers, and it all happened in the middle of the afternoon at a busy intersection in front of the gas station she frequents.
“It was insane,” Lovett said. “If you’re close enough to see that, who’s to say this child isn’t going to come around and do something to the people around because they’re in that moment of doing something outlandish?”
Lovett and other witnesses question how the boy could have reached from the front seat to the steering wheel, crashing the car and grabbing a female Department of Juvenile Justice officer’s gun before shooting her in the hand. The GBI says her partner, who was riding in the back seat, fired a second shot, hitting the boy.
The DJJ told Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday that the 15-year-old was being transported from a Macon group home to a Henry County facility, and he was handcuffed.
“I’m sure no one assumed this was going to happen, but just taking those (safety) measures…” Lovett trailed off. “We see what happens now. It could have been worse.”
The GBI is investigating the shooting. The officer was treated and released from the hospital, and the teen remains in DJJ custody as he recovers.
This is the 82nd officer-involved shooting in Georgia this year. In 2017, the GBI handled 88 OIS investigations.
